St. Louis Cardinals Catcher Willson Contreras Returns From Injured List After Breaking Arm
The St. Louis Cardinals have activated catcher Willson Contreras from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Contreras last played a big league game on May 7, leaving that contest early after New York Mets designated hitter JD Martinez nailed his arm while swinging. Contreras needed surgery to repair his fractured left forearm, and he didn't see the field again until starting a minor league rehab assignment on June 18.
In a corresponding move, St. Louis has optioned catcher Nick Raposo to Triple-A Memphis. Right-handed pitcher Nick Robertson was also activated from the 15-day injured list before getting optioned to the Redbirds alongside Raposo.
Before he got hurt, Contreras was batting .280 with six home runs, 12 RBI, a .950 OPS and a 1.7 WAR through 31 games. He had appeared in 25 consecutive contests before missing the next 40.
Contreras made three All-Star appearances with the Chicago Cubs between 2016 and 2022. He ranked second in home runs, third in RBI, fourth in hits and fifth in OPS among NL catchers during that span.
Prior to the 2023 campaign, Contreras signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals to serve as Yadier Molina's replacement. He appeared in 125 games for St. Louis last season, batting .264 with 20 home runs, 67 RBI, an .826 OPS and a 3.4 WAR.
For as valuable as Contreras has been when healthy, the Cardinals actually found new life while he was out. St. Louis has the best record in the NL since May 12 at 24-13, vaulting the previously struggling club over .500 and into a Wild Card spot.
Contreras will get a chance to join in on that resurgence when the Cardinals open their series with the Atlanta Braves on Monday. First pitch from Busch Stadium is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET.
The 32-year-old veteran is batting third and starting at catcher with Lance Lynn set to take the mound.
