Zach Eflin Throws Bullpen Session, Nearing Return to Tampa Bay Rays' Rotation
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin is nearing his return to the active roster, the veteran right-hander told Bally Sports' Ryan Bass on Sunday.
Eflin, who has been on the injured list since May 20 with lower back inflammation, threw a 40-pitch bullpen session this weekend during the Rays' road series against the Baltimore Orioles. Since he made it through without any setbacks, Eflin could rejoin Tampa Bay's starting rotation as soon as Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins.
"Felt good...ready to go," Eflin said, per Bass. "I checked all of the boxes that I need to get back."
When Eflin first hit the injured list, manager Kevin Cash gave him a 2-to-4 week recovery timeline. It has been just 15 days since Eflin faced the Toronto Blue Jays on May 18, so it appears as if he is coming in on the optimistic end of that spectrum.
Eflin was 3-4 with a 4.12 ERA, 1.169 WHIP, 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.4 WAR through 10 starts before he went down. The 30-year-old still leads the AL with 0.6 walks per nine innings and an 11.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Last season, Eflin missed two weeks in April with a similar back injury.
The Rays signed Eflin in the 2023 offseason, marking an end to his seven-year stint with the Philadelphia Phillies. His three-year, $40 million contract was the largest given to a free agent in franchise history.
Bringing Eflin back into the fold will be critical for Tampa Bay, considering the team is just 3-9 since his last start. Shane McClanahan, Shane Baz, Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs are all recovering from Tommy John surgery, severely limiting the Rays' options with Eflin out.
Tyler Alexander has been optioned to Triple-A, Taj Bradley has an ERA well over 5.00 for the second season in a row and Shawn Armstrong has only served as an opener. Even Aaron Civale, a blockbuster addition at last summer's trade deadline, has disappointed, posting a 5.37 ERA and -0.6 WAR since arriving in Tampa Bay.
Zack Littell and Ryan Pepiot have held their own, combining for a 3.64 ERA in 20 stats, but they are in sore need of reinforcements.
Eflin will be eligible to get activated from the injured list on Monday. The Rays' brief, two-game series against the Marlins gets underway on Tuesday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.