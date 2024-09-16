Francisco Lindor's MRI Comes Back Clean, But New York Mets Shortstop Remains Out
In the thick of their do-or-die playoff push, the New York Mets will be without their biggest star.
Shortstop Francisco Lindor missed his first game all season Saturday, then left Sunday's series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning due to lower back soreness. Lindor underwent an MRI on Monday, and while no structural damage was revealed, he won't be rejoining the Mets' lineup just yet.
"I'm great, I'm great," Lindor told reporters, when asked about his status. "I still have a little bit of pain, but we had good news. Everything seems like it's good. It could be 3-to-5 days, it could be 2-to-3, it depends on how my back reacts. The trainers, they have an amazing game plan, and then it's gonna be up to (manager Carlos Mendoza) and if I feel OK to play."
The 30-year-old said Sunday that he had been dealing with back pain for nearly two weeks, and that he had just been playing through it prior to this weekend.
Lindor is batting .271 with 163 hits, 31 home runs, 39 doubles, 86 RBI, 27 stolen bases and an .836 OPS through 148 games played. He also has two defensive runs saved on the year.
After placing ninth in NL MVP voting in both 2022 and 2023, Lindor has been pegged as a dark horse candidate to win the award outright in 2024. While his main offensive numbers don't match Shohei Ohtani's, the value Lindor brings to New York's defense is keeping him on the outskirts of the race.
Outside of killing his MVP campaign, Lindor's absence could also threaten the Mets' tenuous playoff chances.
New York wound up losing both Saturday and Sunday, falling to 81-68 on the season. That has them locked in a tie for the third and final NL Wild Card spot alongside the Atlanta Braves with just 13 games left on the regular season slate.
Not only does Lindor lead his team with a 6.6 WAR this season, but no other Mets player has a WAR over 2.9.
Lindor is unlikely to play in New York's three-game series against the Washington Nationals, given the timeline he provided Monday, but he could return for their upcoming four-game set against the Phillies, which starts Thursday.
FanGraphs currently gives the Mets a 43.2% chance to make the postseason.
