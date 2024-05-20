Tampa Bay Rays Ace Zach Eflin Placed on Injured List, Could Miss Up to 4 Weeks
The Tampa Bay Rays have placed starting pitcher Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Eflin last took the mound on May 18 against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 30-year-old right-hander told reporters, including The Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin, that he didn't feel right towards the end of that outing and that it reminded him of the injury that cost him two weeks in April 2023.
Manager Kevin Cash told the media Monday that he expects Eflin to miss 2-to-4 weeks with the injury this time around.
Eflin is 3-4 with a 4.12 ERA, 1.169 WHIP, 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.4 WAR through 10 starts in 2024. He leads the AL with 0.6 walks per nine innings and an 11.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
While Eflin has recorded four quality starts this season, he has also allowed at least four earned runs in four other outings.
The Rays signed Eflin in the 2023 offseason, marking an end to his seven-year stint with the Philadelphia Phillies.
With Shane McClanahan, Shane Baz, Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs all undergoing Tommy John surgery, Tyler Glasnow leaving via trade and Aaron Civale disappointing upon his arrival at last summer's deadline, Eflin has served as Tampa Bay's de facto ace for most of the past year. Although his numbers haven't been eye-popping, he at least gave the Rays plenty of innings, going at least 5.0 frames deep every time he toed the rubber.
Trade rumors started to swirl around Eflin as recently as this weekend, with the Atlanta Braves reportedly interested in the starter, but it remains to be seen where his value stands once he's healthy again come June.
As part of a slew of other roster moves, the Rays activated infielder Brandon Lowe from the 10-day injured list. He had been out since April 12 with a left oblique strain.
Tampa Bay also optioned right-handed pitcher Manuel Rodriguez to Triple-A Durham. Left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady, who the Rays acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on May 18, has reported and joined the active roster in Rodriguez's place.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.