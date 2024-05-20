Tampa Bay Rays' Pitcher Being Monitored By NL Team as Possible Trade Target
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, should the Tampa Bay Rays decide to sell at the trade deadline this year, pitcher Zach Eflin is a name to watch with regards to the Atlanta Braves.
Per Nightengale in his Sunday Notebook:
Atlanta is keeping a close eye on Tampa Bay Rays veteran starter Zach Eflin if they decide they need another starter at the trade deadline.
First and foremost, the Braves absolutely could need another starter. After losing Spencer Strider to injury for the year, the team is relying on the aging Charlie Morton and the oft-injured Chris Sale. Both of those pitchers can't be fully counted on to make it a whole season, and Reynaldo Lopez is serving as a starter for the first time in years and could very well reach an innings wall at somepoint.
The team does have former young sensation Ian Anderson coming back from Tommy John surgery later this summer, but he can't be relied upon yet, either.
As for Eflin, the 30-year-old is in the second year of a three-year deal signed with the Rays before the 2023 season.
He's 3-4 this season with a 4.12 ERA but features good stuff, having gone 16-8 last season with a 3.50 ERA. His 16 wins in 2023 led the American League. Lifetime, Eflin is in the ninth year of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies and Rays, having helped get Philly to the World Series in 2022.
He's 55-57 for his career with a 4.27 ERA.
It remains to be seen if the Rays will actually sell though. There's certainly a lot of time left until the trade deadline and they are currently 25-23, which puts them in the thick of the wild card race.
