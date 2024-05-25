Tampa Bay Rays Outfielder Josh Lowe Suffers Oblique Strain, Returns to Injured List
The Tampa Bay Rays have placed outfielder Josh Lowe on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 23, the team announced Saturday afternoon.
Lowe is currently dealing with a right oblique strain. He last played Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, but he left that game in the second inning with side tightness.
The 26-year-old outfielder underwent an MRI on Thursday, then missed the Rays' game Friday. He will not be eligible to return until June 2.
To replace Lowe on the active roster, Tampa Bay reinstated right-handed pitcher Chris Devenski from the 15-day injured list. He had been out since April 29 with right knee tendinitis.
This isn't Lowe's first stint on the injured list this season, either, considering he didn't make his season debut until May 6.
Back on February 29, Lowe was shut down due to left hip inflammation. The expectation was that Lowe would be ready in time for Opening Day, but he suffered an oblique injury on March 17 and hit the shelf again.
Lowe played a few minor league games in mid-April, only to get shut down again following a setback with his hamstring. An MRI gave Lowe a clean bill of health, though, and he was able to resume his rehab assignment shortly thereafter.
After appearing in 14 games for the Rays, Lowe has been sidelined once again with another oblique injury. He was batting .240 with two home runs, three RBI, a .736 OPS and a -0.1 WAR.
Lowe broke out in 2023, batting .292 with 20 home runs, 83 RBI, 32 stolen bases, an .825 OPS and 3.7 WAR across 135 appearances. The year prior, he hit just .221 with a .627 OPS in 52 games.
