Tampa Bay Rays' Amed Rosario Hit in Face By 100 MPH Fastball, Appears to Be OK
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Jared Jones had shaky control out of the gates Saturday afternoon, and Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Amed Rosario paid the price.
Jones had already plunked designated hitter Brandon Lowe by the time Rosario stepped up to the plate with two outs in the top of the first inning. He also walked left fielder Randy Arozarena and threw a wild pitch that set up an RBI groundout from right fielder Josh Lowe.
Rosario fouled off the first pitch he saw, then took ball one low and outside. Jones then threw a 100 mile-per-hour fastball up and in, and Rosario caught it right in the face.
Center fielder Jose Siri immediately came sprinting out of the on-deck circle to attend to Rosario, signaling for the Rays' training staff to join him. Manager Kevin Cash came out to check on Rosario as well.
Rosario left the field under his own power, covering the bottom half of his face with a towel. Richie Palacios pinch ran for Rosario, then took over at second base when the bottom of the frame rolled around.
According to Bally Sports Florida's Tricia Whitaker, Rosario suffered "facial lacerations" on the play.
As for Brandon Lowe, he was eventually removed from the game with a foot contusion, per Whitaker. The injury presumably occurred when he got hit by a pitch three batters before Rosario.
Isaac Paredes replaced Lowe, going 0-for-2 with a walk. Palacios, meanwhile, filled in admirably for Rosario by going 2-for-3 with a run.
Unfortunately for the Rays, Jones regained his composure after such a destructive first inning. The standout rookie wound up allowing just two earned runs in 7.0 innings, racking up eight strikeouts along the way.
Pittsburgh went on to defeat Tampa Bay 4-3.
