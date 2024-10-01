Texas Rangers Star Dealing with Concerning Ailment as Offseason Kicks Off
The defending World Series champion Texas Rangers are dealing with an injury issue as they begin their 2024 offseason.
After going 78-84 and missing the playoffs, the Rangers are looking at what is up with Adolis Garcia and his ailing knee. According to reports, he is set to have an MRI, but the team is hopeful that he can avoid surgery.
Garcia was a major factor in the Rangers winning the World Series in 2023, hitting 39 homers and bringing home 107. He also finished 14th in the American League MVP, won a Gold Glove and was named an All-Star.
Though he hit 25 homers and brought in 85 runs this season, he clearly wasn't the same player. He hit just .224 and had a .284 on-base percentage. His OPS+ of 94 suggests that he was a below-average player.
Garcia's downturn wasn't the only thing wrong with the Rangers this past season. Corey Seager dealt with injuries at the end of the year and Evan Carter missed most of the season with injury. Rookie Wyatt Langford dealt with injuries as well while Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle missed most of the season on the mound - as did Max Scherzer.
By not making the playoffs this year, Garcia and the team will have an extra month for him to get healthy with the goal of a full spring training in 2025.
The Rangers finished in third place in the American League West, behind both the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. The Astros won the division.
