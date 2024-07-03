Toronto Blue Jays' Closer Could Miss Rest of Season with Tough Injury
A tough season was made worse for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday as it was learned that All-Star closer Jordan Romano could be forced to miss the rest of the season because of an elbow procedure.
Per Blue Jays' reporter Keegan Mattheson on social media:
News: Jordan Romano underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow to repair an impingement.
He will be down from throwing for at least six weeks, the @BlueJays say.
Still TBD on whether he can return this season.
Romano has only thrown in 15 games this year and hasn't pitched since May 29. Even when he did pitch, he was rather ineffective, registering an ERA of 6.59 ERA in those appearances. He did record eight saves for Toronto and strike out 13 batters in 13.2 innings.
The 31-year-old native of Canada was an All-Star in each of the last two seasons and helped the Blue Jays get to the playoffs in both of those years. He's 20-17 lifetime with a 2.90 ERA. He saved 36 games in each of the last two seasons and has 105 in his career.
In his absence, it looks like the Jays will turn to Chad Green for the closing duties. He got the save on Tuesday as Toronto beat the Houston Astros. The Jays are 39-46 this season and in last place in the American League East. If they continue to slide, they become massive sellers at the trade deadline.
They'll take on the Astros once again on Wednesday night.
