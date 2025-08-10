Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Pitching Staff at Bottom of Important MLB Leaderboard

The Jays are battling for the No. 1 seed in the looming MLB playoffs, but they are having problems keeping the ball in the yard.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 28.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 28. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays were routed 9-1 on Saturday night by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a potential World Series preview.

Toronto, who is battling for the No. 1 seed in the looming MLB playoffs, is now 68-50. Chris Bassitt struggled in defeat, giving up three earned runs on six hits over just 4.2 innings. He walked two, struck out two and allowed two home runs, including one to Shohei Ohtani.

Keeping the ball in the yard has been a problem for Toronto starters all season long, as noted by @StatsCentre:

Most home runs allowed by a team's starting pitchers so far this season in MLB:
111- Athletics
106- @BlueJays (Via 2 given up by Chris Bassitt in his 4.2 innings of work against the Dodgers tonight)
102- Rockies
101- Orioles
96- Rays
95- Cubs
94- Diamondbacks
88- Twins
88- Angels

This is certainly a trend for the Jays to watch as the playoffs approach, as home runs can completely sway the balance of a series in October.

Toronto enters play on Sunday at three games up on the Boston Red Sox in the American League East race. They are 5.5 games up on the New York Yankees, who currently own the third and final wild card spot.

The Blue Jays and Dodgers will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow will pitch for the Dodgers while left-hander Eric Lauer will go for Toronto.

Lauer has been a revelation for the Jays, going 7-2 with a 2.59 ERA. Glasnow is 1-1 with a 3.06.

Brady Farkas
