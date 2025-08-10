Toronto Blue Jays Pitching Staff at Bottom of Important MLB Leaderboard
The Toronto Blue Jays were routed 9-1 on Saturday night by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a potential World Series preview.
Toronto, who is battling for the No. 1 seed in the looming MLB playoffs, is now 68-50. Chris Bassitt struggled in defeat, giving up three earned runs on six hits over just 4.2 innings. He walked two, struck out two and allowed two home runs, including one to Shohei Ohtani.
Keeping the ball in the yard has been a problem for Toronto starters all season long, as noted by @StatsCentre:
Most home runs allowed by a team's starting pitchers so far this season in MLB:
111- Athletics
106- @BlueJays (Via 2 given up by Chris Bassitt in his 4.2 innings of work against the Dodgers tonight)
102- Rockies
101- Orioles
96- Rays
95- Cubs
94- Diamondbacks
88- Twins
88- Angels
This is certainly a trend for the Jays to watch as the playoffs approach, as home runs can completely sway the balance of a series in October.
Toronto enters play on Sunday at three games up on the Boston Red Sox in the American League East race. They are 5.5 games up on the New York Yankees, who currently own the third and final wild card spot.
The Blue Jays and Dodgers will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow will pitch for the Dodgers while left-hander Eric Lauer will go for Toronto.
Lauer has been a revelation for the Jays, going 7-2 with a 2.59 ERA. Glasnow is 1-1 with a 3.06.
Related MLB Stories
TWINS ROOKIE IMPRESSES: Luke Keaschall, now healthy, just joined Mike Trout in the record books. CLICK HERE:
BEDNAR REWRITES RECORD BOOKS: David Bednar earned a save on Wednesday against the Rangers, making New York Yankees history in the process. CLICK HERE:
DIALING IT BACK: Justin Verlander.... hitting 98 mph for the first time since 2022? Yup, that happened. CLICK HERE: