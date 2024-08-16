Toronto Blue Jays Get Positive Injury Update on Ailing Superstar
The Toronto Blue Jays, who are headed for a last-place finish in the American League East, have gotten some good injury news on Friday with regards to shortstop Bo Bichette.
According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Bichette has resumed baseball activities down in Florida.
Bo Bichette has started to do some baseball activities down in Dunedin, John Schneider says.
He’ll likely ramp up down in Florida for a while, then check back in with the to evaluate a rehab assignment when it gets to that point.
Bichette has been out since just after the All-Star break with an injured calf muscle, and the hope is that he'll be able to return before the end of the regular season.
It's been a terrible year across the board for Bichette, who is hitting just .223 with four homers and 30 RBI. He's been injured multiple times and hasn't been able to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to make the kind of dynamic lineup duo that the Blue Jays want to have. There are rumors that Bichette isn't committed long-term to Toronto, and thus, there are rumors that the Jays could trade him in the offseason or at next trade deadline.
In addition to Bichette, closer Jordan Romano is also currently out for the Jays. He underwent elbow surgery and is also trying to make it back before the end of the year, but his timeline is more unclear.
The Blue Jays will play the Cubs again on Saturday and Sunday at Wrigley Field.
