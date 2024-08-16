Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Get Positive Injury Update on Ailing Superstar

As the Toronto Blue Jays head into a weekend series with the Chicago Cubs, they've gotten good news on the injury front with regards to superstar Bo Bichette.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) looks on against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on July 12.
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) looks on against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on July 12. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays, who are headed for a last-place finish in the American League East, have gotten some good injury news on Friday with regards to shortstop Bo Bichette.

According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Bichette has resumed baseball activities down in Florida.

Bo Bichette has started to do some baseball activities down in Dunedin, John Schneider says.

He’ll likely ramp up down in Florida for a while, then check back in with the to evaluate a rehab assignment when it gets to that point.

Bichette has been out since just after the All-Star break with an injured calf muscle, and the hope is that he'll be able to return before the end of the regular season.

It's been a terrible year across the board for Bichette, who is hitting just .223 with four homers and 30 RBI. He's been injured multiple times and hasn't been able to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to make the kind of dynamic lineup duo that the Blue Jays want to have. There are rumors that Bichette isn't committed long-term to Toronto, and thus, there are rumors that the Jays could trade him in the offseason or at next trade deadline.

In addition to Bichette, closer Jordan Romano is also currently out for the Jays. He underwent elbow surgery and is also trying to make it back before the end of the year, but his timeline is more unclear.

The Blue Jays will play the Cubs again on Saturday and Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/Injuries