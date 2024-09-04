Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Provide Another Solid Injury Update on Key Star

On Tuesday it was shortstop Bo Bichette, and on Wednesday, it's closer Jordan Romano.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano (68) prepares to pitch against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Petco Park in 2024.
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano (68) prepares to pitch against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Petco Park in 2024. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays provided an encouraging injury update on shortstop Bo Bichette.

On Wednesday, the club provided an also-encouraging update on veteran closer Jordan Romano.

Per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet:

Jordan Romano has begun a throwing progression at Blue Jays complex in Dunedin — he's been out to 60-feet on flat ground.

Club still doesn't have a timetable for Romano to get back on a mound. Clock is obviously ticking quickly with only 22 games remaining in the season

Given the compressed time frame of the schedule, it doesn't seem likely that Romano will be available before season's end. Given that the minor league schedule ends before the major league schedule does, it also doesn't seem likely that he'll make a minor league rehab assignment.

Regardless, it's still good news for a likable player who has meant a lot to the Blue Jays franchise.

The 31-year-old Romano has appeared in just 15 games this season because of various injuries. The latest issue was a surgery to help fix an elbow problem. He is 1-2 this season with 8 saves and a 6.59 ERA. Romano is a two-time All-Star who has amassed 36 saves in each of the last two years. He's under contract through the 2025 season.

If the Blue Jays elect to run back the same core in 2025, he'll be a huge part of it once again. If they look to pivot, they could end up trading Romano in the offseason.

Toronto entered play on Wednesday at 67-73.

