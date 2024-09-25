Toronto Blue Jays Provide Injury Updates on Star Infielder, Former Trade Acquisition
As the Toronto Blue Jays look to turn the page toward 2025, they've provided some injury updates on key roster pieces like Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho.
Per Scott Mitchell of TSN on social media:
Middle finger surgery for Bo Bichette today. They’re putting a pin in to make sure it heals properly.
Daulton Varsho’s shoulder surgery ended up being standard rotator cuff fix, no other damage found.
Even without setbacks he’ll be toeing line to be full-go when camp starts.
It's been a dreadful season for Bichette, who finishes with just a .225 average to go along with four home runs and 31 RBI. He played in just half a season - 81 games - as he dealt with a multitude of injuries. He missed significant time after the All-Star break with a calf problem, only to come back last week and break the finger in his first game back.
This was a critical season for Bichette and it will now be interesting to see how the team moves forward with him. A free agent after 2025, the Jays could try to extend him one year early - although this year doesn't reflect the kind of player he is and the kind of contract that he'd want.
If they don't want to or can't extend him, they could keep him and he could see if he performs well in a walk year. Finally, the team could keep him and play him, hope he bounces back and then trade him at the trade deadline and see where things land next offseason.
As for Varsho, he was acquired in a big trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2023 season. An excellent defender, he's hit just .217 with Toronto in two seasons. That pales in comparison to his breakout 2022 with Arizona, where he hit .235 but had 27 homers and 74 RBI. Also a baserunning threat, he's stolen double-digit bases in each of the last three seasons.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.