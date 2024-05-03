Another Toronto Blue Jays' Top Prospect is Facing Big Injury Questions
The Toronto Blue Jays are waiting on the injury fate of yet another top prospect early in 2024.
The team has already lost Ricky Tiedemann for the early portion of this season (although he's working back), and just saw Brandon Barriera go down with season-ending elbow surgery.
Now? The team's No. 12 prospect Landen Maroudis is also dealing with an elbow issue which sounds "ominious" according to Scott Mitchell of TSN.
He hasn't pitched since April 21 and we haven't gotten a real update on him since April 27, so the delay in information is also worrisome for the Jays and their fans.
Maroudis, who was the team's fourth-round draft pick in 2023 out of the Florida high school ranks, is still years away from the Majors, but this is becoming too much of a trend for the Jays' front office, undoubtedly. He has been pitching at Single-A Dunedin.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Maroudis has done exactly what the Blue Jays hoped for, leaning into everything their complex has to offer. It helps that he already lived nearby, so he was one of the organization’s most dedicated pitchers over the offseason. He has quickly started to transform his body into a pitcher’s build, with immediate results. He’s already sitting in the 94-96 mph range, which is where he topped out at in high school, and has shown a promising changeup already at age 19. His breaking ball will be the real difference-maker here, and that was still very raw coming out of high school. But at this age, Maroudis has plenty of runway to develop that.
