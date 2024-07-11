Toronto Blue Jays Waiting on Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho Injury Updates
The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a brutal second inning against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.
Neither team scored any runs in the frame, but the Blue Jays lost two of their most prominent bats in a span of just a few outs.
It started in the top of the second, when left fielder Daulton Varsho sent a dribbling grounder down the first base line. Starting pitcher Logan Webb chased it down and decided to dive in an attempt to get Varsho out.
Varsho's head-first slide failed, as Webb tagged him before he could reach safely.
After going back into the field in the bottom of the second, Varsho got benched in favor of Davis Schneider in the bottom of the third. He had suffered a left knee contusion and has since been ruled day-to-day.
In between Varsho's injury and his exit from the contest, shortstop Bo Bichette got banged up as well.
Catcher Alejandro Kirk tried to back pick Lamonte Wade Jr. at second base with no outs in the bottom of the second, but Bichette was not covering the bag. Bichette had to make a lunging stab to prevent Kirk's throw from sailing into center field, and he ultimately left the game two innings later.
"First step kind of caught him a little bit," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "He wanted to stay in. He's a gamer. I just I didn't want to take a chance."
Bichette was diagnosed with right calf soreness. He was previously on the injured list from June 15 to June 24 with a right calf strain.
Schneider went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs in Varsho's place, while Bichette's replacement at shortstop – rookie Leo Jiménez – went 2-for-4 with a run of his own. The Blue Jays went on to win 10-6, evening up the series in San Francisco.
It remains to be seen if either Bichette or Varsho will be available for the series finale on Thursday, or if stints on the injured list are required. The Blue Jays and Giants are scheduled to face off one last time at 3:45 p.m. ET.
Bichette, a two-time All-Star, is currently batting .222 with four home runs, 30 RBI, five stolen bases, a .596 OPS and a -0.4 WAR. Varsho is currently batting .196 with 11 home runs, 37 RBI, nine solen bases, a .670 OPS and a 2.9 WAR.
The pair combined for an 8.8 WAR in 2023.
