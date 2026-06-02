Marlins Star Among MLB Trade Deadline Prizes to Watch

We are just over two months away from the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline and the Miami Marlins are going to be an intriguing team to follow until then.

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. ET. Right now, the Marlins are in fourth place in the National League East at 27-34. This is a far cry from where the Marlins were at the beginning of the season. Miami came out of the gate hot this season and actually was in our top five in our first power rankings of the season. But the tides have turned. The Marlins are 13 1/2 games out of first place in the NL East and are 5-5 over their last 10 games. The Marlins are 11-16 over their last 27 games.

MLB Teams Should Be Watching Miami Closely

May 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) walks towards the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at the Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The more losses the Marlins have, the more interesting former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara becomes. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand noted that Miami has "internal concerns" he may not regain his Cy Young form, but also noted that another club "may be willing to acquire him."

"A popular name on the trade market for a couple years, Alcántara has proven his arm is healthy since missing the 2024 season following Tommy John surgery," Feinsand wrote. "He threw 174 2/3 innings in 31 starts last season and has already thrown 75 1/3 frames in 12 starts in 2026. The quality of those innings, however, has not been the same as his 2022 Cy Young season, as he’s posted a 5.15 ERA since returning last year.

"The Marlins have internal concerns that Alcántara may never regain that Cy Young form, but with a $17 million salary in 2026 and a $21 million club option for 2027, another club may be willing to acquire him, hoping a change of scenery can help him."

Alcántara has started a league-leading 13 games so far this season and has a 4.59 ERA and a 57-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio in a league-leading 82 1/3 innings pitched. At the end of the day, eating up innings is a benefit in itself. Also, it's not as if the talent isn't there. He had a 3.53 ERA in his first 10 starts of the season. His last three starts have been bad with 17 total earned runs against him. But, again, the talent is there. If there is a team out there looking for pitching, he should be near the top of the list, especially because he has a $21 million club option for the 2027 season.

We're just over two months away from the trade deadline and all eyes should be on Miami.