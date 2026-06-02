Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2

The Arizona Diamondbacks made up some ground in the NL West on Monday, winning their series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1.

Now, the D-Backs are once again home underdogs on Tuesday, even though they have a major advantage on the mound in this matchup.

Michael Soroka (3.25 ERA) has led the D-Backs to seven wins in 11 starts this season, and he’ll take the mound for the first time this season against Los Angeles against veteran lefty Eric Lauer (5.95 ERA).

After flaming out with Toronto early in the season, Lauer has latched on with the Dodgers, allowing just one run across six innings in a win over the Colorado Rockies on May 26. Still, the lefty has not been great in 2026, posting an expected ERA of 5.60, which ranks in the 11th percentile amongst MLB pitchers.

The D-Backs have been one of the best teams on the run line in MLB, and they could be a sneaky underdog bet on Tuesday.

Let’s examine the odds, a player prop to consider and my game prediction for this NL West battle on June 2.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+129)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -122

Diamondbacks: +101

Total

9.5 (Over -108/Under -111)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.95 ERA)

Arizona: Michael Soroka (7-2, 3.25 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): DBACKS.TV, ESPN Unlimited, Sportsnet Los Angeles

Dodgers record: 38-22

Diamondbacks record: 32-27

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Nolan Arenado to Hit a Home Run (+506)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Arenado is a solid long shot against Lauer:

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado hit his eighth home run of the 2026 season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and I’m going back to the well with a bet for him (at +506!) on Tuesday.

Arenado is hitting .270 this season, and he’s a career .295 hitter against left-handed pitching. So, I believe he’s worth a look against Dodgers lefty Eric Lauer, who enters this game with a 5.95 ERA and 12 home runs allowed in nine appearances this season.

Lauer has spent time with the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays, and his advanced numbers (third percentile in ground-ball percentage, fifth percentile in barrel percentage, 11th percentile in expected ERA) are extremely shaky.

In his career against Lauer, Arenado is 8-for-27 (.296) with four home runs and a 1.172 OPS. At this price, he’s worth a small wager on Tuesday night.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

This season, Arizona has an impressive 36-23 record on the run line (61.0 percent), and I think it’s a great bet to at least cover on Tuesday.

Soroka has an expected ERA of 4.07 this season – a little above his actual ERA – and he’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his 11 starts. That gives the D-Backs a pretty solid floor, even against a Los Angeles offense that is one of the best in baseball.

Arizona held the Dodgers to just one run on Monday night, and the D-Backs’ bullpen (3.86 ERA) has really improved over the last month.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are putting a lot of faith in Lauer after he stunk in eight outings for Toronto. The lefty has some concerning advanced numbers (11th percentile in expected ERA, fifth percentile in barrel percentage, 18th percentile in expected batting average against), and I wouldn’t bet on him to exit this game with the lead.

After Monday’s upset win, the D-Backs are now 10-5 on the run line as home dogs. They should be able to hang around with Soroka on the bump.

Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-156 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .