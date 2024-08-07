Boston Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill Hits Injured List With Stomach Virus, Leg Infection
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill has been placed on the injured list due to illness, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham and others reported Wednesday evening.
O'Neill had already been left out of Boston's starting lineup for their series finale against the Kansas City Royals, which was going to mark his fifth consecutive absence. He has not taken the field since Aug. 2 against the Texas Rangers.
According to multiple reports, O'Neill is working through both a stomach virus and an infection in his lower left calf. He was initially expected to be available again starting this past Monday, but now his expected return date has been pushed a week.
Infielder Enmanuel Valdez, who was already traveling with the Red Sox as a member of their emergency taxi squad, has officially been recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take O'Neill's spot on the active 26-man roster. Boston also optioned reliever Cam Booser and activated reliever Chris Martin from the injured list.
This marks O'Neill's third stint on the injured list this season. He was previously sidelined with a concussion and right knee inflammation.
Despite playing in just 80 of the Red Sox's 112 games so far in 2024, O'Neill still ranks second on the team in home runs and fifth in WAR. The 29-year-old slugger is batting .268 with 22 home runs, 45 RBI, a .900 OPS and a 2.3 WAR since the St. Louis Cardinals traded him to Boston in December.
Here is the lineup the Red Sox will be using to close out their three-game set with the Royals, once again without O'Neill:
1. Jarren Duran, LF
2. Rob Refsnyder, RF
3. Romy Gonzalez, 2B
4. Rafael Devers, 3B
5. Connor Wong, 1B
6. Danny Jansen, C
7. Masataka Yoshida, DH
8. Nick Sogard, SS
9. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
SP: Kutter Crawford, RHP
First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.
