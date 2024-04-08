Jazz Chisholm's Lineup Status Revealed For Game 1 vs. New York Yankees
Miami Marlins' star Jazz Chisholm is out of the lineup on Monday as the Marlins get set to take on the New York Yankees for Game 1 of their series.
Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald posted the lineup on social media:
With Chisholm out of the lineup, Vidal Brujan, who was acquired this offseason in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, is in center field.
This is the first time all season that Chisholm has sat, and maybe it has something to do with the Yankees' tossing left-hander Nestor Cortes on the mound.
The 26-year-old Bahamian is hitting just .206 on the young season with two homers, but he represents the player with the most talent on the team's roster, so they will certainly stick with him as long as he's healthy.
One of the more exciting players in the league, Chisholm made his major league debut in 2020. Lifetime, he's got 55 homers and 163 RBI. He's also stolen 60 bases. In additional to statistical productivity, one of Chisholm's goals has to be to stay healthy this year. He played 124 games in 2021 but hasn't played more than 97 in either of the last two seasons.
The Marlins enter this game against the Yankees at an extremely disappointing 1-9 on the year. The Yankees, meanwhile, are 8-2 on the season.
Marlins' Opening Day starter Jesus Luzardo gets the start against Cortes. Luzardo is 0-1 with a 4.35 ERA while Cortes is 0-01 with a 6.30 ERA.
The series begins at 6:05 p.m. ET.
