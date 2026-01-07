Instant Impact If Cubs, Marlins Edward Cabrera Trade Is Finalized

The Miami Marlins knew they had a useful trade chip on their hands in starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, and they evidently decided that this winter was the proper time to cash in.

On Wednesday, Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation first reported that the Marlins were finalizing a deal to send Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs. As of early Wednesday afternoon, multiple reports confirmed that the return was not yet known, with the deal yet to be concretely agreed upon.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Cubs would be getting a pitcher with dynamic stuff who finally posted over 100 innings last season for the first time in his major league career. But Miami seemingly knew the prices on starting pitchers were high enough to capitalize on one of its strengths and improve the future outlook of its roster.

Why Cabrera would be the right trade for Marlins to make

Sep 23, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) gets a new baseball during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday that Miami was likely to receive top position player prospects from Chicago if the deal was finalized. Bob Nightengale of USA Today added that the Marlins had long coveted top Cubs outfield prospect Owen Caissie, who would be a tremendous get if the Marlins could pry him loose.

A lot of teams rightfully saw Cabrera as an emerging star with more room to grow. He's still just 27, comes with three years of team control, and throws a pitch pretty much unique to himself, a change-up that tops out at 96 mph.

But Miami's rotation wasn't a weakness, as the Marlins expect Sandy Alcantara to keep improving after an awful start to last season, and Eury Pérez to emerge as one of the preeminent young arms in the game.

Ryan Weathers, Braxton Garrett, Max Meyer, and Janson Junk are also expected to factor into the rotation picture this year, and all have shown flashes of solid contribution.

Miami isn't at the start of its rebuild by any means, but it also wasn't particularly close to playoff contention as things stood to begin the offseason. Now is the right time to cash in on Cabrera, who could get hurt again at any moment, while stockpiling pieces for the future.

This story will be updated as new information surfaces.

More MLB: Predicting Trade Decisions On Tarik Skubal, Top 3 Starting Pitchers