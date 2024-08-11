Boston Red Sox Finally Promoting Trio of Top Prospects to Triple-A Worcester
The Boston Red Sox have promoted catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Marcelo Mayer from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester, the Boston Globe's Alex Speier was first to report Sunday afternoon.
The three position players are the consensus top three prospects in the Red Sox's farm system. They have all spent the entire 2024 season in Portland, Maine, but their ascension was seen as imminent.
Anthony and Teel played their final game with the Sea Dogs on Sunday, while Mayer was fresh off the 7-day injured list and did not get an at-bat.
Teel went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in the finale against the Altoona Curve. Anthony, on the other hand, went 2-for-4 with a walk and the game-winning solo home run in the eighth inning.
MLB Pipeline has Mayer as Boston's No. 1 prospect, followed by Anthony at No. 2 and Teel at No. 3. SoxProspects.com has Anthony at No. 1, Mayer at No. 2 and Teel at No. 3.
Per MLB Pipeline, Mayer is the No. 6 prospect in all of baseball. Anthony comes in at No. 13 and Teel currently sits in the No. 23 spot.
Mayer, 21, is batting .307 with an .850 OPS this season, racking up eight home runs, 38 RBI and 13 stolen bases through 77 games. The Red Sox selected Mayer No. 4 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Anthony currently boasts a .269 batting average and .856 OPS, along with 15 home runs, 45 home runs and 16 stolen bases. The 20-year old was Boston's second round pick back in 2022.
Teel is batting .298 with 11 home runs, 60 RBI, nine stolen bases and an .852 OPS this season. The Red Sox took Teel, now 22 years old, in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Boston is now one step closer to getting a significant wave of reinforcements, even if its unlikely any of them join the big league roster in any significant capacity here in 2024. The Red Sox have already graduated Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, Triston Casas and Brayan Bello from their farm system in recent years, so their core will be even more homegrown in the near future.
