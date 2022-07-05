My Two Cents: 5 Biggest Concerns For Rays Heading Into Second Half
BOSTON, Mass. — It's July 5, and after Tuesday night's game in Fenway Park, the Tampa Bay Rays will have hit the half-way point in the season, 81 games down, and 81 to go.
There has been plenty of highlights so far, but some downers, too. Injuries have been an issue, and it has clearly had an impact on a team that's 43-37 thus far, on pace to win 87 games after winning 100 a year ago and winning a second straight American League East title.
That's not going to happen again, because this season the New York Yankees are running away with things, leading the Boston Red Sox by 13 games, the Toronto Blue Jays by 14.5 and the Rays 15. There will be no division title, but those three teams still claim all the AL wild-card spots right now, which will make the second half of the season very entertaining.
The Rays currently hold the sixth and final wild-card spot. They have a two-game lead on the Cleveland Guardians, and are four ahead of the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox, and five clear of the Texas Rangers.
So as the Rays chase a playoff spot and another possible run to their third World Series, here are a few things I'm still concerned about. As you Rays fans have gotten to know me, I'm a glass-half-full guy who sees the positive side of things. But these five things are still concerning, and have me worried going forward.
The trade deadline is fast approaching on Aug. 2, so it's going to be interesting to see how well the Rays' front office alleviates some of these concerns.
So let's go:
1. Are there enough bullpen arms?
2. Production from catchers
3. Fixing base-running blunders
4. Watching total innings for starters
5. Another bat in the outfield?
