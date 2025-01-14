Chicago White Sox Boast Pair of Top 10 Catching Prospects in Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero
The Chicago White Sox don't exactly have playoff aspirations heading into 2025, but there is still hype building around their young core of the future.
In the leadup to their fully-updated rankings across the league, MLB.com is revealing their top 10 prospects at each position. MLB Pipeline reporter Sam Dykstra started with catchers on Tuesday, and the White Sox were well-represented on his list.
Kyle Teel, who Chicago acquired from the Boston Red Sox as part of the blockbuster Garrett Crochet trade last month, has been pegged as the No. 3 catching prospect in all of baseball. The White Sox are the only club with two catchers ranked inside the top 10, with Edgar Quaro sneaking in at No. 9.
Samuel Basallo of the Baltimore Orioles is ranked No. 1, while the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dalton Rushing is ranked No. 2 and the San Diego Padres' Ethan Salas is ranked No. 4.
Teel finished 2024 as the No. 25 overall prospect in the sport, per MLB Pipeline. Since getting drafted in the first round out of the University of Virginia in 2023, Teel has proceeded to bat .301 with 15 home runs, 100 RBI, 15 stolen bases and an .848 OPS in 138 career minor league games.
The soon-to-be 23-year-old boasts a balanced profile – his hit and arm tools have been graded at 55, while his power and field tools are at 50 and his run is at 45.
Quaro is a little more of an offense-first catcher, with his hit tool standing above the rest at 55. The 21-year-old's power and arm tools are sitting at 50, with his field and run tools graded at 45 and 30, respectively.
Chicago also picked Quaro up via trade when they dealt Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López to the Los Angeles Angels at the 2023 deadline. He enjoyed a breakout season between Double-A and Triple-A in 2024, hitting .280 with 16 home runs, 70 RBI and an .829 OPS in 98 games to finish the year as the No. 59 prospect in baseball.
Both Teel and Quaro are expected to make their respective MLB debuts in 2025. That would give Chicago quite the pairing behind the plate, and one that could anchor the position for them for at least the remainder of the decade.
