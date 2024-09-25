Chicago White Sox Top Prospect to Take Part in Arizona Fall League This Year
As the Chicago White Sox race toward the most losses in a single-season in baseball history (121) at the major league level, fans are desperately waiting for some good news that can help them turn the page to 2025.
While not groundbreaking, the process of turning the page began on Wednesday with the release of the rosters for the Arizona Fall League.
The AFL is a developmental league that gives guys an opportunity to play more baseball, and often, some of the sports top prospects take part. For the White Sox, top prospect Colson Montgomery will be playing in Arizona.
He is the No. 2 prospect in the organization and the No. 25 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
The 22-year-old was drafted in the first round (No. 22) by the White Sox in the 2021 draft. He played his high school ball in Indiana. This season, Montgomery has spent the entire year at Triple-A Charlotte, struggling to a .214 average in 130 games. He's got a .329 on-base percentage, 18 homers and 63 RBI.
He's played in the AFL before, earning top prospect honors in the league the first time around.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Montgomery continues to add strength without losing speed, though he's merely an average runner and some evaluators wonder if he'll outgrow shortstop. The White Sox have no such concerns, pointing to his quick first step and athleticism, and Seager has remained at short despite hearing the same questions. Montgomery's agility and solid arm strength should allow him to make an easy transition to third base if needed, and his bat should make him an All-Star wherever he plays.
Given that the White Sox are in such disarray, it would not be a surprise to see Montgomery open up with the big club next season.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.