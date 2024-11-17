Andrew Painter, Phillies Top Prospect, Wins Major Award in Arizona Fall League
Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter was named the Pitcher of the Year in the Arizona Fall League on Saturday as the league concluded its season.
Still just 21 years old, Painter missed essentially two full seasons with injury. This was his first game action since the 2022 season. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023.
From an MLB.com story on his award-winning year:
He and the Phillies should be really confident looking ahead after the 21-year-old right-hander navigated expertly through 15 2/3 innings of work this fall, finishing with a 2.30 ERA, .189 batting average against, 0.89 WHIP and an 18/4 K/BB ratio (10.34 K/9, 2.30 BB/9).
Ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Phillies organization, there's a chance that Painter could begin the 2025 season in the Phillies rotation. It's not a guarantee, and the team would be very careful about his innings, but he has that kind of talent. Furthermore, he was a strong candidate to make the rotation out of spring training in 2023 before getting injured.
If the team wants to be even more careful with him, they could always start him in the minors and monitor his innings, perhaps bringing him up for a later-season bullpen role. He could be a dominant force in the 'pen as he works his way back as well. All the options are on the table for Painter and the team right now.
Painter is currently ranked as the No. 32 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com.
He went 6-2 in that 2022 season with a 1.56 ERA.
