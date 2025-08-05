Kyle Schwarber Just Tied Hall of Famer Dick Allen on Special List in Philadelphia Phillies History
Philadelphia Phillies standout Kyle Schwarber hit two more home runs on Monday night as the Phillies bested the Baltimore Orioles 13-3 at Citizens Bank Park.
The powerful lefty assumed the National League-lead in home runs with 40, and he now has two more than Shohei Ohtani (38). One of the blasts was a grand slam, which came as part of a 3-for-5 day. Scwharber had six RBIs.
He also just tied recent Hall of Famer Dick Allen in some special team history, per @StatsCentre:
Most career multi-home run efforts in @Phillies franchise history (1883-):
44- Mike Schmidt
29- Ryan Howard
23- Chuck Klein
21- Chase Utley
20- Schwarber
20- Dick Allen
18- Pat Burrell
17- Greg Luzinski
14- Cy Williams
12- Willie Jones
12- Rhys Hoskins
12- Bryce Harper
Tying Allen in any category is an accomplishment, as he was just posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 27.
A 15-year veteran, he played with the Phillies, the Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics. A career .292 hitter, he had 351 home runs and 1,119 RBIs. A seven-time All-Star, he also won a Rookie of the Year and an MVP Award.
Schwarber is hitting .258 this season with 94 RBIs, which leads all big-league hitters. He's also added 10 stolen bases and has fully asserted himself into the MVP conversation with Ohtani and Pete Crow-Armstrong.
The Phillies are now 64-48 and lead the National League East by 1.5 games over the New York Mets. They'll take on the Orioles again on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. ET.
