Bryce Harper Just Did Something No Other Player Has Done This Season
The Philadelphia Phillies routed the Seattle Mariners 12-7 on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park as they continue their pursuit of the National League East title.
After the win, Philly is now 72-53, while Seattle has dropped to 68-58. They are locked in a three-way tie for the American League wild card and remain 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West.
The Phillies offense was relentless in this one, pounding out 21 hits in all, and they got home runs from Trea Turner, JT Realmuto and two from Bryce Harper. Harper's blasts, both off Casey Legumina, represented something that no other player in the league has done this season, per @MLB.
Bryce Harper is the first player this season with multiple 440-foot HR in the same game
Harper went 3-for-6 in all, and raised his average to .262. His power output has been more muted this season, as he has just 21 homers and 58 RBIs, but he's still a dangerous threat in the lineup. He pairs with Turner and Kyle Schwarber to make up one of the best trios in the National League.
The 32-year-old Harper is in his 15th year with the Nationals and Phillies. One of the most accomplished players of his era, he's a two-time MVP, an eight-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year.
He's a .280 career hitter and helped the Phillies reach the World Series in 2022, a place he's trying to help them get back to this season.
