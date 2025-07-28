ESPN Report Indicates That Philadelphia Phillies Star Dropped an F-Bomb on MLB Commissioner
According to a recent report from ESPN.com's Jeff Passan, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper got into a recent confrontation in the clubhouse with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper stood nose to nose with Rob Manfred during a meeting between the Major League Baseball commissioner and the team last week, telling him to "get the f--- out of our clubhouse" if Manfred wanted to talk about the potential implementation of a salary cap, sources familiar with the meeting told ESPN on Monday.
The report also indicates that Manfred said he wouldn't leave the clubhouse. Manfred makes regular trips to clubhouses each season to talk with players, and this meeting lasted more than an hour, with Harper exploding near the end.
After a brief lockout during the 2022 season gave us a new collective bargaining agreement through the 2026 campaign, there are already worries of a work stoppage heading into 2027. The owners want a salary cap, likely in order to curb player salaries, and the players certainly want no limit on their potential earnings. The players have said they want to halt the disparity in spending between organizations.
Harper, a 14-year veteran of the Washington Nationals Phillies, is a two-time MVP, a four-time Silver Slugger and an eight-time All-Star. He is hitting .262 this season with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs. He's carrying an OPS+ of 136 for the Phillies, who are 60-45.
They'll take on the Chicago White Sox on Monday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET.
