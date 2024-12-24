Prospect Insider Makes Big Projection on Milwaukee Brewers 17-Year-Old Stud
With the new year nearly upon us, it's time to start looking forward, both in life and in baseball.
MLB.com's Jim Callis began doing that with a fun exercise on Tuesday in which he predicted who each team's top prospect will be at this time next year.
For some team's, the top prospect today is still predicted to be the top prospect at Christmas time 2025, but for the Milwaukee Brewers, there's a change.
Callis predicts that 17-year-old infielder Jesus Made will assume the top spot, taking it from catcher Jeferson Quero, who is predicted to make his debut and lose his prospect eligibility this season.
With regards to Made, who is currently the No. 4 prospect in the organization.
Made has yet to make his U.S. debut but looks like a potential 25-25 shortstop or third baseman with the strong arm for either position.
Though he's year's away from a major league debut, that's good news for a Brewers organization that is notoriously good at developing prospects. The team also just lost Willy Adames in free agency, so they are looking for a shortstop of the future, even if it will take some time for Made to grow into that role.
Playing in the Dominican Summer League this year, Made hit .331 in 51 games. He hit six home runs and stole 28 bases.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Made, a switch-hitter, entered the Minors with a power-over-hit profile, so he raised a few eyebrows with his discipline and approach in the DSL. He ranked among the top five percent in the circuit in contact rate and chase rate, allowing that pop to play with a hard-hit percentage of 47 and a 90th-percentile exit velocity of 103.9 (equal to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and José Ramírez in the same category in the Majors)
