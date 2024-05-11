Seattle Mariners' Minor Leaguer Goes Viral For One of Most Incredible Plays You'll Ever See
The Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics, 8-1, on Friday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
However, down on the farm, incredible things were happening as well. At Triple-A Tacoma, left-handed pitcher Jhonathan Diaz made one of the most amazing plays you'll ever see.
It was put on social media by the popular @MiLBMariners account:
Wow. LHP Jhonathan Diaz fields the ball & throws to first with his right hand.
Who says that pitchers aren't athletes? Diaz, who is left-handed, ranges towards third base and then throws back with his right-hand? That's a throw of more than 100 feet with your non-dominant hand, back across your body. Not many people in the world can do that -- and make it accurate -- and get the runner in time as well.
The 27-year-old Diaz is not in the Top 30 prospects for the Mariners (per MLB.com) but has put together a solid season for the M's at Triple-A. He's 6-0 this season with a 2.86 ERA in seven appearances (six starts). The M's have a very deep rotation at the big league level with Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo. They also have Emerson Hancock and Diaz may slot in after him in terms of options should the M's need another starter this season.
Though he's yet to appear in a Major League game for the Mariners, he has appeared in big leagues in each of the last three seasons for the Los Angeles Angels. Lifetime, he's 2-1 with a 4.84 ERA in 11 appearances.
