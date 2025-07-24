Future Hall of Famer Just Snapped a Shocking and Historic Drought on the Mound
The San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 9-3 on Wednesday afternoon, moving to 53-49 on the season. They are 1.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the National League and in third place in the National League West.
Rafael Devers went 3-for-5 with two home runs as he continues to get used to his new organization, and Justin Verlander finally entered the win column on the mound, breaking a historic drought in the process.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Justin Verlander was the first pitcher in MLB history to be winless through the first 16 appearances of a season, all starts, while pitching for one team.
Verlander, who signed with the Giants this past offseason, has an unsightly 1-8 record, but his numbers aren't as bad as that would indicate. He has a 4.70 ERA and he's still struck out 70 batters in 84.1 innings. He's made 17 starts.
A future Hall of Famer, Verlander is a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, New York Mets and Giants. He's gone 263-155 for his career, and he is the active leader in wins. He owns a 3.33 ERA and a bevy of accolades including being a nine-time All-Star, a three-time Cy Young winner, a two-time ERA champion and a two-time World Series champion. He also won the Rookie of the Year, the MVP and a Triple Crown.
The Giants will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Mets at 10:15 p.m. ET.
