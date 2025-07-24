These Two Teams are Reportedly Being 'Most Aggressive' in Pursuit of Eugenio Suarez
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees are being most aggressive in their pursuit of Arizona Diamondbacks' third baseman Eugenio Suarez. The trade deadline is coming up on July 31 and both teams are battling it out in their respective divisions.
The Yankees trail the Toronto Blue Jays by four games and the Mariners trail the Astros by six.
New York also leads the chase for the top wild card spot by two games over Seattle and Boston.
Suarez has put together an excellent season for Arizona. At 34 years old, he's got 36 home runs, which is second only to Shohei Ohtani in the National League. His 86 RBIs lead the majors.
If Seattle were to acquire him, it would be a welcome reunion, as he played for the M's in 2022 and 2023. He helped the Mariners to their last playoff appearance (2022), and has a familiarity with the ballpark, clubhouse and organization.
In fact, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney recently predicted Suarez would land with Seattle on the 'Refuse to Lose' podcast:
I think, because of the history of trades between these two franchises, which has included, as you know, Eugenio Suarez, that these two teams are very well matched. I guess the key question is how aggressive will the Yankees be? How aggressive will the Cubs be? Toronto? And how will the Diamondbacks value those guys? If I'm picking a team to get Suarez, I think it's going to be the Mariners.
The Mariners would see him as an upgrade over Ben Williamson, while the Yankees would play him over a slew of youngsters that have taken over in the wake of D.J. LeMahieu's release and Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s move back to second.
