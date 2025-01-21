Toronto Blue Jays Officially Sign Top International Prospect Out of Dominican Republic
The Toronto Blue Jays officially came to terms with shortstop prospect Christopher Polanco on Monday, per a report from insider Francys Romero.
The Blue Jays officially signed their star player from the 2024-25 international class: Dominican SS Cristopher Polanco.
Bonus deal: $2,300,000.
The international signing period opened up on Jan. 15 but the Jays didn't sign players immediately as they waited for a decision from Roki Sasaki. After missing out on Sasaki and having all of their funds available, the organization could get to work on signing deals. Fortunately for them, Polanco didn't back out of the commitment in the turmoil and sign somewhere else.
Here's a portion of the scouting report on Polanco from December 2024, via Baseball America.
Polanco is one of the more advanced lefthanded hitters in the 2025 international class. He regularly strings together quality at-bats and performs well in games with a short, sweet swing that’s mechanically sound and a knack for barreling good velocity. Polanco’s hitting ability is what stands out most. He can sneak a ball out to his pull side, but it’s mostly doubles pop with a hit-over-power game. An average runner, Polanco is an offensive-oriented middle infielder who should get a chance to develop at shortstop.
This month, the publication ranked Polanco as the No. 11 international prospect, including some video as well.
Polanco should immediately slot in as one of the Jays top overall prospects. Not known to have a great farm system, the Jays need to do a better job at producing homegrown talent, especially if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and/or Bo Bichette leave in free agency after the 2025 season.
