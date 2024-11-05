Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Takes Home Minor League Gold Glove Award
On Sunday, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho captured an American League Gold Glove Award in center field.
On Monday, Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Dasan Brown captured the same award at the minor league level. The 23-year-old outfielder split the season between High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire.
He is the No. 23 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com. The outlet projects him to make his major league debut in 2025. He was drafted in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Brown is an elite runner, period. His speed serves him well in center field, where he can get to almost any ball, but it doesn’t show up in stolen bases as often as you’d think. Brown went just 26-for-37 in stolen base attempts last season, and while his speed really shines when going from first to third or home, he’s still developing as a true base stealer. If that part of his game develops, he’s a sure big leaguer based on speed and defense alone, but Brown is already close to that being the case.
The Blue Jays are headed into a critical offseason as they come off a last-place finish in the American League East. The team needs more homegrown prospects to make an impact at the major league level as the rest of the roster gets older and more expensive, so perhaps Brown can be one of the guys who makes an impact on that front.
He hit .246 and had 35 stolen bases this season.
