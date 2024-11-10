Toronto Blue Jays Young Prospect Shows Out in Arizona Fall League All-Star Game, Hits Homer
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Adrian Pinto went deep on Saturday night in the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game, continuing to make a name for himself as he moves up the professional ranks.
Pinto was one of two Blue Jays prospects to make the All-Star Game and his blast checked in at 414 feet. It was a three-run shot.
Pinto is a 22-year-old infielder from Venezuela who played 26 games in this minor league season. He spent time at Rookie ball, Low-A and High-A. He hit .330 in just 103 at-bats with four homers and 20 RBI.
Lazaro Estrada was the other Jays prospect to make the game. He is a 25-year-old native of Cuba who pitched at Low-A, High-A and Double-A in 2024. Across all three levels, he went 5-9 with a 3.29 ERA. He struck out 113 batters in 98.1 innings.
Ironically enough, neither Estrada nor Pinto are ranked in the top-30 prospects of the organization, per MLB.com. The Jays system is in need of a talent infusion, so perhaps these two can continue to push the envelope and be part of the solution.
As the major-league level, the Blue Jays went 74-88 this season. They finished in last place in the American League East after making the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons. Toronto is heading into a critical offseason in which they have been connected to multiple top free agents, including Juan Soto and Max Fried. They could also be a player for Christian Walker or Pete Alonso at first base.
