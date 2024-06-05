New York Yankees' Legend Derek Jeter Finally Sold His Castle in New York
According to the New York Post, former New York Yankees' star Derek Jeter has officially sold his castle-style house in New York.
Per the Post:
Derek Jeter, the long-beloved former Yankees superstar, is officially parting ways with New York — where he spent two decades dazzling his many fans.
After six years spent on and off the market for sale, his castle-style property has finally entered contract. This marks the last of his holdings in the state, though the final price paid for the dwelling and the identity of the new owner aren’t yet known.
Mansion Global first reported the sale’s in-contract status.
The home, located about 50 miles northwest of Manhattan in the quaint village of Greenwood Lake, was last listed for $6.5 million.
The house was initially listed for more than $14 million but Jeter had to end up settling for the $6.5. The house features 12 bathrooms, six bedrooms, four kitchens, a pool, a gym and several other amenities.
We do not know who the buyer is at this point, but Jeter spends most of his time these days in Florida.
One of the most accomplished players in baseball history, Jeter was a Rookie of the Year winner, a five-time Silver Slugger, a five-time Gold Glover and a 14-time All-Star. He also was a five-time World Series champion and captained the Yankees during the 1990s and 2000s version of the team's dynasty.
A member of the 3,000 hit club, Jeter was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020. He was inducted in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeter hit .310 for his career and popped 260 home runs while stealing 358 bases.
