New York Mets’ Pete Alonso Returns to Practice After Getting Hit in Face By Ball
The New York Mets have seemingly dodged a serious injury scare at spring training.
First baseman Pete Alonso got hit in the face by a ball Thursday morning at Clover Park. As seen in a video shared by SNY, Alonso was down on the ground getting tended to by members of the Mets' training staff.
The 30-year-old slugger was able to leave the field under his own power, walking back to the dugout and into the clubhouse. Soon after, Alonso returned to the field and continued to take reps on defense.
Alonso is just two weeks removed from signing a two-year, $54 million contract to remain with the Mets, making him the third-highest paid player on the club's payroll.
Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Alonso has missed just 24 of the Mets' regular season games. He appeared in all 162 games in 2024, plus all 13 of New York's postseason contests.
Alonso, a four-time All-Star, leads the National League in home runs and RBI over the past six seasons, on top of ranking second in total bases.
The Mets open up their Grapefruit League slate against the Houston Astros on Saturday. Assuming he is cleared to play, Alonso should see his first game action of the spring this weekend.
Related MLB Stories
- SOTO SPLURGES ON GIFT: Brett Baty gave up No. 22 for Juan Soto this offseason, so the $765 million superstar paid the young infielder back with a brand new car. CLICK HERE
- SASAKI-MANIA TAKES OVER: Players, coaches, executives, scouts and fans swarmed Camelback Ranch to get a look at Roki Sasaki's first live batting practice with the Dodgers. CLICK HERE
- ALL EYES ON LEE: Taiwanese infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee doesn't have a clear path to the Tigers' MLB roster, but one MLB insider thinks he will contribute in 2025 regardless. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.