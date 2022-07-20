Skip to main content
SHOW TIME? Watch Incredible Double-Play In 2022 MLB All-Star Game

On Tuesday, the 2022 MLB All-Star Game is taking place in Los Angeles, California, at the home stadium for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Andrés Giménez (Cleveland Guardians), Tim Anderson (Chicago White Sox) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays) connected on an incredible double-play in the first inning.

On Tuesday, the 2022 MLB All-Star Game is taking place in Los Angeles, California, at the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

During the bottom of the first inning, San Diego Padres star Manny Machado hit a ball up the middle that probably could have been a hit, or a fielders choice. 

However, Cleveland Guardians All-Star Andrés Giménez made an incredible play to catch the ball in his glove off the bounce, and then threw a behind the back pass to Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson. 

Anderson then threw it over to Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who completed the double-play. 

The play was exactly what fans want to see in an All-Star Game, because not everyone can make that play. 

Giménez, who was the star of the play is 23-years-old, and this is his first time in an MLB All-Star Game. 

In addition to the Guardians, he also spent his rookie season playing for the New York Mets in 2020. 

The Guardians are currently 46-44 in the 90 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the second place team in the American League Central Division.

They trail the Minnesota Twins, who are in first place in the division, by just 2.0 games. 

Currently, the White Sox are also looming, because they are just 1.0 games behind the Guardians for second place and 3.0 games behind the Twins for first place. 

The second half of the season should provide an exciting finish in the division. 

