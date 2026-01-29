2 Best Fits for Framber Valdez as Spring Training Approaches

Left-hander Framber Valdez remains unsigned as the offseason reaches its latter stages and spring training approaches. At this point, he may be forced to take a short-term deal with opt-outs and a high dollar value, or possibly even a one-year deal and then return to the market after 2026.

The Houston Astros likely won't bring him back after they signed Tatsuya Imai to a three-year contract, so his best fits will be with other teams, and there are still plenty of ballclubs that need starting pitching.

Here are two potential fits that make sense for the veteran left-hander as spring training approaches.

Baltimore Orioles

Sep 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (11) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Orioles have made some moves to improve their rotation. They brought back Zach Eflin and also traded for Shane Baz. But they still don't have an ace.

The Orioles are cost-conscious a lot of the time, which could be why they let Corbin Burnes walk last offseason. But not replacing him was a huge mistake. Because Valdez's market has moved very slowly, the Orioles could take advantage and give him a shorter-term deal. That way, they could have an ace to lead the staff for 2026.

This could potentially put them back in the race for an American League East title this season. But his slow market could play right into Baltimore's favor.

Philadelphia Phillies

Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Phillies recently lost Ranger Suarez. Aaron Nola is a wild card, and Zack Wheeler will be coming back from an injury. This means that there are some holes in the Philadelphia rotation.

If they want to spend big to sign Valdez, they are in a good position to do so. They could also give him a short-term contract with opt-outs, but they have a little more financial flexibility than the Orioles do.

Adding Valdez to a rotation that already features Wheeler, Nola and Cristopher Sanchez would put the Phillies in a good position to run it back in the National League East. It would also be a good way to counter the New York Mets trading for Freddy Peralta.

This offseason has been somewhat disappointing for the Phillies, but landing a big fish like Valdez could potentially change everything and get them back on track as they try to bounce back from their NLDS loss.

