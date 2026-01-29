3 More Moves Rockies Could Make to Improve Club in 2026 and Beyond

The Colorado Rockies have surprisingly made a flurry of roster moves just ahead of spring training.

Colorado announced two trades on Jan. 28, sending reliever Angel Chivilli to the New York Yankees for minor league first baseman T.J. Rumfield and acquiring infielder Edouard Julien and pitcher Pierson Ohl from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for a minor league arm and cash considerations. At face value, Julien and Rumfield could both be options for the Rockies at first base, suggesting the club is at least stocking up on depth at the position.

But the Rockies are coming off a 119-loss campaign in 2025 and four straight years with a last-place finish in the National League West. They have some promising talent on the team, but they're not exactly expected to be contenders this season.

While the Rockies aren't known for being big spenders in free agency, they could have the opportunity to sign some veterans as spring training approaches and players start to run out of other options. Here are a few moves Colorado could consider making to help improve the team now and in the future.

Get Chase Dollander a veteran pitcher to learn from

Chase Dollander was Colorado's first-round pick in 2023. The 24-year-old had a rocky debut in the big leagues last year, though, posting a 6.52 ERA in 21 starts. But the former Tennessee Volunteer has an electric fastball and posted high strikeout numbers in the minors in 2024, so he's expected to be a big part of the Rockies' rotation going forward.

Colorado may have already addressed the notion of adding a veteran arm for Dollander to learn from by signing Michael Lorenzen earlier this month. But with multiple experienced pitchers still available so close to spring training, the Rockies could have the chance to grab another hurler for cheaper than expected. The bigger issue for the club, though, might be convincing an established big leaguer like Patrick Corbin, José Quintana, or Martín Pérez to agree to a year of making multiple starts in the less-than-pitcher-friendly confines of Coors Field.

Add a big power bat to potentially flip at the deadline

Speaking of the hitter-friendly Coors Field, the Rockies could try to make a splash by adding a power bat who remains unsigned this late in the offseason. This doesn't seem likely given Colorado's spending tendencies over the years, but the organization could be in a position to acquire a slugger at somewhat of a discount as the countdown to spring training continues to shrink.

Eugenio Suárez would be one of the top names on that list after his 49-homer campaign last year, but he'd most likely cost more than Colorado would be willing to spend. Another possibly cheaper option would be Marcell Ozuna. Whether it's in the DH role or off the bench, Ozuna still has plenty of power to offer, especially at Coors Field. And if Colorado signed a veteran power bat to a short-term deal and they got off to a hot start in 2026, they could likely ship them at the trade deadline for a couple of prospects to help the team down the road.

Sign veteran closer, trade relievers with value to improve elsewhere

It's no secret that relief pitchers are often considered an expendable luxury on struggling teams. And once the season kicks into gear and injuries inevitably pop up across the league, clubs are constantly looking to add to their bullpens.

Signing a veteran reliever with closer experience now could pay dividends for the Rockies early in the current campaign and in future seasons if they're able to trade that arm for the right prospects. One such option is David Robertson. If the 40-year-old continues his playing career in 2026, he could be a short-term weapon out of the Colorado bullpen, as well as an intriguing trade chip for contenders if he stays healthy and effective. The same logic applies to any current relievers in the Rockies' pen, such as Victor Vodnik or Jimmy Herget.

