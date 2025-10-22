2 Free Agent Fits For Josh Naylor If Mariners Don't Bring Him Back
The Seattle Mariners season has come to an end. They lost Game 7 of the American League Championship series to the Toronto Blue Jays after previously leading the series 2-0.
The offseason has arrived early for the AL West champions, and now, they will focus their efforts and trying to retool for another deep run in 2026. They have a few questions to answer if they hope to rebound from their ALCS loss.
First baseman Josh Naylor is a free agent after being acquired at the trade deadline and may not be back next season. Here are two teams that could pursue him if he leaves the Mariners.
New York Yankees
The Yankees do have Ben Rice who can play first base with Paul Goldschmidt likely departing in free agency. But Rice can also catch, and it wouldn't hurt for them to have another veteran bat around for the next several years.
Naylor's left-handed power swing could play well at Yankee Stadium, which has a very short right field porch. The All-Star hit 20 home runs during the regular season, but that total could potentially rise in New York with the dimensions being very hitter friendly.
Naylor can also play a little outfield, which could help the Yankees, especially if they are to lose Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger to free agency.
New York Mets
The Mets would certainly be an option for Naylor if they lose Pete Alonso in free agency. Alonso has hit the age of 30 while Naylor is still just 28 years old. If they can't re-sign Alonso, then Naylor could be their next best option.
The Mets offense went downhill with the rest of the team in the month of September, which in part led to their collapse that caused them to miss the postseason. While not quite the same hitter as the former Rookie of the Year, Naylor won't be nearly as expensive and could bring a little more upside after putting together a career year at the plate with Seattle and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He also would be a bit of an upgrade defensively at first base for the Mets if Alonso leaves. It will be interesting to see what the market looks like for Naylor, but the Mets should certainly not be ruled out as they look for ways to beef up their offense.
More MLB: These 2 Non-Mariners Teams Should Target Eugenio Suarez In Free Agency