2 Free Agent Fits For Josh Naylor If Mariners Don't Bring Him Back

After providing a jolt for the Mariners down the stretch, Josh Naylor is now a free agent.

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners season has come to an end. They lost Game 7 of the American League Championship series to the Toronto Blue Jays after previously leading the series 2-0.

The offseason has arrived early for the AL West champions, and now, they will focus their efforts and trying to retool for another deep run in 2026. They have a few questions to answer if they hope to rebound from their ALCS loss.

First baseman Josh Naylor is a free agent after being acquired at the trade deadline and may not be back next season. Here are two teams that could pursue him if he leaves the Mariners.

New York Yankees

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) tosses to first for an out in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Yankees do have Ben Rice who can play first base with Paul Goldschmidt likely departing in free agency. But Rice can also catch, and it wouldn't hurt for them to have another veteran bat around for the next several years.

Naylor's left-handed power swing could play well at Yankee Stadium, which has a very short right field porch. The All-Star hit 20 home runs during the regular season, but that total could potentially rise in New York with the dimensions being very hitter friendly.

Naylor can also play a little outfield, which could help the Yankees, especially if they are to lose Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger to free agency.

New York Mets

Sep 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his solo home run against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Mets would certainly be an option for Naylor if they lose Pete Alonso in free agency. Alonso has hit the age of 30 while Naylor is still just 28 years old. If they can't re-sign Alonso, then Naylor could be their next best option.

The Mets offense went downhill with the rest of the team in the month of September, which in part led to their collapse that caused them to miss the postseason. While not quite the same hitter as the former Rookie of the Year, Naylor won't be nearly as expensive and could bring a little more upside after putting together a career year at the plate with Seattle and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He also would be a bit of an upgrade defensively at first base for the Mets if Alonso leaves. It will be interesting to see what the market looks like for Naylor, but the Mets should certainly not be ruled out as they look for ways to beef up their offense.

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

