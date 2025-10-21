These 2 Non-Mariners Teams Should Target Eugenio Suarez In Free Agency
The Seattle Mariners' season is over. A 4-3 loss in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series eliminated them from the playoffs and could possibly have ended Eugenio Suarez's time in Seattle.
Suarez is set to become a free agent after he hit .228/.298/.526 with 49 home runs, 118 RBI, 3.6 Wins Above Replacement and an .824 OPS. It would seem highly likely that the two-time All-Star will not be back in 2026.
Several teams will show interest in Suarez this winter, and it will be interesting to see what his market looks like. If Seattle can't bring him back, here are two teams that could swoop in and steal him away.
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox will be trying to retain Alex Bregman this offseason. He opted out of the final two years of his contract with Boston. Chances are that he stays, but Boston needs a fallback option in the event that he leaves.
This is where Suarez comes into play. His right-handed power swing could play well at Fenway Park with the Green Monster, and the Red Sox should be able to afford the 34-year-old slugger as they try and build off of their 2025 success.
Bregman may be the top choice, but if they lose him and end up with Suarez, they should ultimately be okay for 2026.
Detroit Tigers
The Tigers are another team that should be in the mix for Bregman. They were competing against Boston to try and sign him prior to 2025, but ultimately they lost in the sweepstakes.
If they fail to sign Bregman again, Suarez could be an option. He actually began his Major League career with the Tigers back in 2014 before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Perhaps a reunion could be in order for a team looking to take the next step after staving off a September collapse and returning to the ALDS, where they fell just short.
Comerica Park isn't the most hitter-friendly park, but it is somewhere that Suarez is familiar with, and joining the Tigers would give him a chance to play for a true contending team and compete for a World Series title in the event that he leaves Seattle for a second time.
It will certainly be interesting to see how Suarez's market develops and which teams will ultimately have their eyes on him.
