2 MLB Teams Starting to Show Signs of Regression

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, and several teams have already staked their claim to being among the best in all of Major League Baseball. Some teams, however, have either started slow or begun to cool off after hot starts to the season.

It may not be early anymore, but there is still a lot of time left in the season for teams to either pull themselves together or potentially fall out of the postseason race. Here are two teams in particular that started off the year strong, but are now starting to show some signs of regression as the season keeps going.

New York Yankees

May 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) watches after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are one of just four teams in the American League with a winning record and one of two AL teams that wouldn't be in last place if they played in the National League Central, a division in which all teams are above .500.

They had the best record in the American League, but have now lost four consecutive games and are down two games to the Tampa Bay Rays in the division. Aside from bringing back Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, the Bronx Bombers didn't do a whole lot in the offseason.

They chose to run it back with what they have, which has mostly worked. But if they want to make it back to the playoffs and take another shot at the World Series, they will need to add a bat or two at the trade deadline.

St. Louis Cardinals

May 1, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have been a pleasant surprise this season, and it is clear that they are benefitting from the new energy brought by Chaim Bloom, but also the opportunities young players have received to play every day.

However, they are still rebuilding, and they may not last much longer. While their starting rotation owns a 3.96 ERA and has turned things around a little bit, they have the third-fewest strikeouts in the National League at 159. The team has also lost back-to-back games.

The pitch-to-contact approach can only get them so far. In today's game, strikeouts and velocity are paramount, and without those, the Cardinals' rotation could run into a problem later this season.

In addition, without some of their stars, the rebuild may catch up with them soon and they could ultimately fall down a couple of spots in the ultra-competitive NL Central.

We'll see if the young players can respond to the challenge.