Two New Teams That Have Entered the Deadline Sellers' Conversation

The trade deadline is still several months away, and that means there is still time for teams to figure out their true identity for the 2026 season. However, the season is in full swing, and the "it's early" argument doesn't exactly hold up at this point.

Some teams are already buried, while others are still trying to figure out which way they're going to lean at the deadline. Teams can take one of four approaches.

They can buy, sell, hold firm, or buy and sell simultaneously. Most teams either choose to buy or sell rather than blend both approaches or stay as they are. But with another week of the season in the books, here are two teams that appear to have entered the sellers' market.

Detroit Tigers

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Tigers recently lost Tarik Skubal, who went on the injured list after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his pitching elbow. In addition, they just had a five-game losing streak and dropped into a third place tie in the American League Central.

Fortunately for Detroit, the AL Central is a relatively weak division, but Skubal is a free agent at the end of the year, and it might be a good idea for the Tigers to see what they can get for him, assuming he comes back healthy before the deadline.

The injury may cost Detroit a chance to get a haul, but even then, selling off assets wouldn't be a bad idea. After all, they did it in 2024 and still managed to get to the postseason, so it's not necessarily a case of a team waving the white flag.

Arizona Diamondbacks

May 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks also aren't out of the race, but they aren't performing as well as they were expected to this year, especially after holding onto Ketel Marte, bringing back Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen and acquiring Nolan Arenado.

Unlike the Tigers, they are in a strong division and have both the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers to deal with. That makes their road that much harder, even though they are only 4 1/2 games back of first place.

If they can't get going again, they could potentially sell off some expiring assets, of which Gallen is one. This is a team that appears to be stuck in the middle after reaching the World Series in 2023, and that is no place for any club to be.