2 NL Contenders Emerging in Lucas Giolito Free Agency Sweepstakes

The Lucas Giolito sweepstakes is heating up this season. He hasn't signed a deal, despite interest from multiple teams, because he hasn't gotten the money that he seemingly wants.

But The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Patrick Mooney, Dennis Lin, and Sahadev Sharma recently reported that the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs were showing interest in Giolito this year.

"With pitching injuries mounting across Major League Baseball, the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres are eyeing right-hander Lucas Giolito, league sources told The Athletic on Tuesday, monitoring the situation involving a one-time All-Star who remains a free agent in the middle of April," they wrote.

Both of these teams make a lot of sense for the righty. Both have postseason rosters, but they need to add pitching.

Cubs make a lot of sense for Lucas Giolito

Jul 18, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"It’s early in the season, but Chicago’s pitching depth is already compromised with two members of its Opening Day rotation on the injured list," they wrote. "While Matthew Boyd (strained left biceps) is nearing a return, doctors advised Cade Horton to have season-ending surgery on his right elbow. Two high-leverage relievers, Phil Maton (right knee tendinitis) and Hunter Harvey (right triceps inflammation), are also sidelined, putting more pressure on the entire pitching staff."

The Cubs have seen Edward Cabrera break out in Chicago. Shota Imanaga has been good, too. But Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad have struggled. To make matters worse, the Cubs are without Cade Horton and Matthew Boyd for the time being. Horton is expected to miss the rest of the season, but Boyd should be back soon.

Either way, adding Giolito would make the Cubs rotation much better.

The Padres need to add pitching depth, too

Aug 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

"The Padres’ interest in Giolito, meanwhile, may be complicated by the final stages of the franchise’s ongoing sale process, which could limit the baseball operations department’s financial flexibility," they wrote. "But the need for San Diego to reinforce its rotation might be growing more urgent. Nick Pivetta, who exited Sunday’s start with what was initially described as right elbow stiffness, likely will need time on the injured list to recover."

The Padres need to add some talent and depth to their starting rotation after Nick Pivetta went down with an injury.

Considering Pivetta's injury is to his elbow, there's a chance he spends extended time on the injured list before returning. Adding Giolito could be the perfect move to keep the Padres at the top of the National League while Pivetta is out.