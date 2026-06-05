Cubs-Tigers Tarik Skubal Trade Would Flip NL Central On Its Head

The Chicago Cubs are a team that certainly aren't where they want to be right now.

Chicago has two different 10-game winning streaks this season, and yet the club is in fourth place in the National League Central at 33-30. One of the biggest reasons why this is the case is a lack of pitching. The Cubs have Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton, and Justin Steele all on the Injured List. The Cubs have high hopes for the season and are just 5 1/2 games out of first place, so there's still reason to make a move.

Over the next few months, the biggest trade market to watch out for across Major League Baseball is the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes and The Athletic's Jim Bowden pitched a Cubs-Skubal mock trade.

The Cubs Should Take Jim Bowden Up On The Deal

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal talks to reporters before a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 4, 2026, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Cubs are in position to offer a mix of major-league-ready talent and minor-league prospects. They could offer infielder Matt Shaw, outfielder Kevin Alcántara and right-hander Dominick Reid," Bowden wrote. "Shaw presently is in a utility role with the Cubs but profiles as an everyday player with second base being his best position. He can also play third or an outfield corner, and we all know how much Tigers manager A.J. Hinch loves positional flexibility. Alcántara could compete for playing time in right field for the Tigers, while Reid gives them another top pitching prospect for their pipeline."

This would be the exact type of deal to completely shake up the National League Central. If the Cubs were to land Skubal, they would immediately be viewed as the favorites in the division, even over the Milwaukee Brewers. Soon enough, they will start to get some of their injured hurlers back as well. Offensively, the Cubs have enough firepower to stack up enough wins. They just need pitching to contend. This is the type of deal that would move the needle.

Skubal is working his way back from elbow surgery and MLB.com's Jason Beck reported that he will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday.

Once he begins a minor league rehab assignment, a 30-day clock will begin before he has to be activated. So, he should be back in the near future. If the Cubs were to make a move like this, it would be exactly what they need in the NL Central. Over the next few months, the chatter is going to be loud around Skubal. The Cubs should in the mix.