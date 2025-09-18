2 Reasons For, 1 Reason Against Mariners Re-Signing Josh Naylor
The Seattle Mariners have a loaded roster, but they still went out at the trade deadline and added some high-quality talent. Seattle added a pair of sluggers from the Arizona Diamondbacks, led by third baseman Eugenio Suárez. Alongside Suárez, the Mariners traded for Josh Naylor, who has quietly been one of the best trade deadline acquisitions of the year.
But Naylor's contract runs up at the end of the season. Should the Mariners look to re-sign him in free agency?
Reason for No. 1: Josh Naylor provides the power the Mariners need
Naylor has been a huge piece of the Mariners' hot stretch this summer. He's provided power and some expected speed to a Mariners lineup that already has a slugger like Cal Raleigh.
He's been well-liked in Seattle and much more than anybody expected him to be with the season on the line. His production has helped keep the team afloat when they were struggling, and it's pushed them over the top when they've played well. The Mariners will want to bring him back next year.
Reason against No. 1: The Mariners will be outbid for the slugger
The biggest issue for the Mariners is the potential emergence of other big-market teams in the Naylor sweepstakes.
Much like the first base sweepstakes last year, the offseason will be led by a slugger like Pete Alonso, which could turn more teams onto a slugger like Naylor. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are two teams that could pursue Naylor, both of which could offer more money than Seattle is willing to part with. This could quickly become a massive problem for the Mariners.
Reason for No. 2: Josh Naylor fits Seattle's budget
But at the end of the day, Naylor is going to end up in the Mariners' price range. It'll come down to whether they're willing to match some of the bigger deals that other teams are willing to give him. Either way, it won't be out of Seattle's budget.
Naylor's contract could end up over $100 million, but the Mariners could and should be willing to pay it to keep him on the roster. He could be a powerful first baseman for the next few years in Seattle, but the Mariners must be willing to pay the price to make it happen.
