2 Teams in a Good Position to Trade for Tarik Skubal at Deadline

The Detroit Tigers are falling out of contention. Tarik Skubal went on the injured list after undergoing an elbow surgery to remove loose bodies. They are 4-19 since that took place.

However, Skubal still remains a strong trade candidate, and there will be a lot of teams showing interest in him, especially since his value is high and he is in the final year of his contract. Some teams don't look like obvious fits for him, but others could potentially make the big move and land the two-time American League Cy Young.

Here are two teams in a good position to trade for him.

Chicago Cubs

May 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Cubs recently snapped a 10-game losing streak and remain right in the thick of the postseason chase. They have lost a few pitchers due to injuries, so they'll need an arm or two at the deadline.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic likes their chances of making a move for Skubal.

"The Cubs will be eager to match up with the Tigers on a blockbuster if Skubal is available," Bowden wrote. "Chicago has dealt with significant injuries to its starting rotation but still has a postseason-caliber squad and the team’s biggest weakness is not having an ace at the top of the rotation. The Cubs have the farm system and the wherewithal to get it done and are a team to watch."

This could ultimately be what sets the Cubs apart from the rest of the National League Central and could give them a boost to take down the Milwaukee Brewers.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and pitcher Corbin Burnes (right) during spring training workouts on Feb. 10, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks are red-hot since calling up Ryan Waldschmidt. They are currently in the second National League wild card spot. They may not be the overwhelming favorites to land Skubal, but Bowden believes they could be in the mix.

"I won’t count the Diamondbacks out of a deal like this because of their track record of surprising us with the previous acquisition of aces such as Zack Greinke and Corbin Burnes. If Arizona stays in contention and can see a pathway to the postseason, I think it could be a dark-horse team."

This could also give them a chance to run down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, which would certainly be exciting to watch down the stretch. The division is tough, and having Skubal could make Arizona a dark-horse contender for the division crown for the first time since 2011.