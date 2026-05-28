2 Teams Unlikely to Make Splash for Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers have fallen out of postseason contention since losing Tarik Skubal to an elbow injury. But if they continue to slide, then Skubal will very likely be traded away. A lot of teams will show interest in him and put forth their best offers despite him being on the injured list. He will be a valuable commodity for contending teams.

However, there are some teams that just don't have the resources to get a deal done. Here are two of those teams that could certainly benefit from having Skubal, but are unlikely to actually land him in a blockbuster trade.

Cleveland Guardians

May 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Guardians already have a very strong rotation and have very clearly established themselves as the best team in the American League Central. Now, Skubal wouldn't hurt to have for Cleveland, but Jim Bowden of The Athletic notes that their biggest needs are elsewhere.

"The Guardians have a strong four-man rotation led by lefties Parker Messick and Joey Cantillo and righties Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee. Their biggest need is another middle of the order bopper and they’re not going to be engaging with the Tigers on Skubal," Bowden wrote.

It's also worth remembering that trades within the same division are exceptionally rare, so that alone makes this unlikely to happen, so Cleveland would be best off focusing elsewhere.

Boston Red Sox

May 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) shown on the field against the Atlanta Braves during a pitching change at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Red Sox don't seem to be benefitting much from firing Alex Cora and handing the reigns over to Chad Tracy. They are still 23-31 and sit at the bottom of the American League East.

They also have a rotation that features Ranger Suarez, Sonny Gray and Brayan Bello, and it won't be long before Garrett Crochet makes his way back from the injured list.

Bowden also notes that there are other areas Boston needs to focus on, such as a right-handed bat for the middle of their lineup. And given where they are in the standings at the present moment, it just does not make sense for them to make a play for Skubal, who will likely want to pitch for a team iin contention.

Boston is fortunate that the American League is weak enough for them to be in the mix, but they just are not in position to make a play for Skubal and would be best served looking at other ways to improve their team if they want to add to their roster.