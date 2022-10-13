2022 MLB Awards: Top 5 National League Manager of the Year Candidates

After taking a look at our top five American League Manager of the Year candidates, it's time to shift our sights to the National League.

As part of our 2022 Major League Baseball award selections, here's my top National League Manager of the Year candidates:

5) Bob Melvin, San Diego Padres (89-73)

After the San Diego Padres collapsed in the second half of the 2021 regular season and missed the playoffs entirely, A.J. Preller and the Padres front office relieved manager Jace Tingler of his duties, and lured Bob Melvin away from the Oakland Athletics, who were heading into a clear rebuild.

Melvin managed the A's for eleven years, before moving to southern California to take over the Padres in 2022.

In Melvin's first year with his new club, the Padres experienced their highest win total in a season since 2010, clinching a playoff berth in a full, 162-game season for the first time since 2006.

4) Oli Marmol, St. Louis Cardinals (93-69)

The St. Louis Cardinals won their first National League Central division title since 2019, in rookie manager Oli Marmol's first year as the club's manager.

Marmol did not allow Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina's retirement tour to become a distraction to his team. Instead, the Cardinals seemed to rally behind the two veterans, giving their fans a season they will never forget.

3) Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves (101-61)

The Atlanta Braves were 10.5 games back of the National League East division-leading New York Mets on June 1. Despite losing Ozzie Albies and playing from behind all season, Brian Snitker's team did not lose heart.

The Braves eventually caught and surpassed the Mets, winning their fifth-straight NL East title.

2) Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51)

In 2022, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the National League West for the ninth time in ten years. Dave Roberts' club also set a franchise record for wins in a single season, winning 111 games. This could be the Dodgers' best team ever.

1) Buck Showalter, New York Mets (101-61)

In a crowded field of worthy candidates, Buck Showalter gets my vote for National League Manager of the Year.

When it comes to managing, I put a premium on culture. The New York Mets had been an active team over the past few off-seasons, but prior to 2022, couldn't seem to breakthrough in the regular season and get back to the postseason.

In veteran manager Buck Showalter's first season with the Mets, the Mets won 101 games and returned to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The Mets were a talented team before 2022, but could never seem to make it all click together. Buck's crew wasn't messing around in 2022. In perhaps the most-pressurized city to win in, Buck transformed the culture of the Mets from one of mediocrity to one of great success.

The Mets may not have been able to find success in the postseason this year, but this isn't a postseason award. The votes are collected upon the end of the regular season, before the beginning of the playoffs, and Buck has to be the front-runner.